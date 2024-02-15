Eni and TotalEnergies are swiftly developing natural gas deposits off Cyprus to supply Europe

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Eni said Wednesday that drilling to appraise a third natural gas discovery in waters off Cyprus shows the commitment of the Italian energy company and its French partner TotalEnergies to swiftly develop the deposit and bolster energy supply to Europe.

Eni said in a statement the appraisal well has proven the “excellent gas deliverability capacity” of the Cronos-1 deposit that’s estimated to contain around 2.5 trillion cubic feet (70.8 billion cubic meters) of the hydrocarbon.

The appraisal well was drilled approximately 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of the Cyprus coast inside Block 6, one of 13 designated areas inside the nation’s offshore economic zone, where Eni and partner TotalEnergies of France hold exploration licenses.