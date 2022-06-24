ajc logo
X

English tied for early Friday lead at Travelers Championship

Harris English watches his shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Combined ShapeCaption
Harris English watches his shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

National & World News
By PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Defending champion Harris English shot a second-round 65 Friday to move into a tie for first place at 9-under after the morning rounds at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Defending champion Harris English shot a second-round 65 Friday to move into a tie for first place at 9-under 131 after the morning rounds at the Travelers Championship.

Patrick Cantlay, playing in the same group as English, led by two strokes heading into their final hole. But he found bunkers on his first two shots at the par-4 No. 9 and and finished with a bogey, while English sank a birdie from roughly 20 feet to finish his 5-under round.

Cantlay, who shot a 60 at TPC River Highlands as an amateur in 2011, had a 67 Friday after an opening-round 64.

“(I'm) still right here in this tournament, and looking forward to the weekend,” he said. “I enjoy the challenge, and that’s all you can do in golf, is give yourself as many chances as you possibly can.”

English, who won here last year after eight playoff holes, is playing in his third tournament since returning in May from Valentine's Day surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.

“The toughest thing is walking and playing,” he said. “I mean, I feel like back home I can go hit a bunch of balls on the range, but up and down these hills and being on your feet for five or six hours is the toughest part. It’s getting better and better, and I feel like the more I play competitive rounds out here, it’s just going to get stronger.”

First-round co-leader J.T. Poston followed up his 62 with a 70 to fall a shot behind the leaders, with a group that included Seamus Power and K.H. Lee.

Poston will play on the weekend for the first time in his five Travelers appearances after missing the cut in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. He also had missed the cut in six of his last 10 tournaments.

Rory McIlroy, who also shot 62 Thursday, was among those teeing off later Friday afternoon.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined ShapeCaption
Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston shoots out of the bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

J.T. Poston shoots out of the bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined ShapeCaption
J.T. Poston shoots out of the bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Editors' Picks
What are options for Georgia sports gamblers under current laws?3h ago
Hawks draft Duke’s AJ Griffin, Connecticut’s Tyrese Martin
12h ago
With World Cup secured, Atlanta pursuing other sports mega-events
1h ago
Georgia Tech, Iowa to meet in ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November
3h ago
Georgia Tech, Iowa to meet in ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November
3h ago
Why Georgia should legalize sports gambling
15m ago
The Latest
Abortion ruling exposes deep chasm over the issue in the US
7m ago
Biden vows abortion fight, assails 'extreme' court ruling
7m ago
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
9m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top