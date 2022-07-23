English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

He didn't get a chance to challenge Brian Lara's world-record individual score of 501 — set in 1994 while playing for Warwickshire, also in an English county match — because Glamorgan chose to declare on 795-5 against Leicestershire.

Northeast, a 32-year-old right-handed batter, hit 45 fours and three sixes in his 450-ball knock. It is the highest individual score this century in elite-level cricket, surpassing Lara's test-record 400 not out for West Indies against England in 2004, and the ninth highest of all time.