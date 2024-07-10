England recalls Guehi and Netherlands brings in Malen for Euro 2024 semifinals

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — England recalled center back Marc Guehi after suspension in an otherwise unchanged team for the match against the Netherlands in the European Championship semifinals on Wednesday.

Guehi missed the penalty-shootout win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals but came straight back in the team for Ezri Konsa.

The Dutch brought in forward Donyell Malen, who plays his club soccer for Borussia Dortmund, for Steven Bergwijn in their only change.