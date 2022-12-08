ajc logo
X

England player Raheem Sterling to return to World Cup

National & World News
29 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad after a break-in at his home in the U.K. The Chelsea forward had left England’s camp in Qatar to be with his family, which meant he missed his country’s 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Raheem Sterling will rejoin England's World Cup squad after a break-in at his home in the U.K.

The Chelsea forward had left England's camp in Qatar to be with his family, which meant he missed his country's 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.

But he will now to fly back out to rejoin Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of Saturday's quarterfinal match against France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha.

“Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar,” the English Football Association said Thursday. “The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France.”

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Abrams’ aide says Democrat had ‘nearly impossible’ chance to beat Kemp5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves trade prospects to Tigers, acquire coveted reliever Joe Jiménez
4h ago

Credit: Contributed Photo

‘An out-of-body nightmare’: Edgewood residents rocked by drive-by shooting
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker
23h ago
The Latest
Climate activists stage protests at 2 German airports
9m ago
China begins implementing relaxed anti-COVID-19 measures
17m ago
Ex-Wirecard boss on trial in fraud case that shamed Germany
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
19h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
20h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top