England manager Gareth Southgate leaves his future open for now after Euro 2024 final loss

Gareth Southgate is leaving his future as England manager open for now after his team’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final
England's manager Gareth Southgate walks past the trophy at the end of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. Spain won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

England's manager Gareth Southgate walks past the trophy at the end of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. Spain won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BERLIN (AP) — Gareth Southgate is leaving his future as England manager open for now after his team's 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Southgate's contract expires in December and it's unclear whether he might sign an extension that would cover upcoming tournaments such as the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that. I’m going to talk to the right people," Southgate told British broadcaster ITV after the final. “It’s just not for now.”

He added: “I think England are in a really good position in terms of the experiences they’ve got now, the age of the squad. Most of this squad are going to be around not just for the World Cup but the next Euros as well. There’s a lot to look forward to but at this moment that’s not any consolation.”

Southgate has been in charge of England since 2016, reaching two European Championship finals and the World Cup semifinals in 2018.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

England's Kyle Walker, left, and England's manager Gareth Southgate leave the pitch after Spain won the final match of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

England's manager Gareth Southgate applauds at the end of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

