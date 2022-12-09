England coach lets captain Kane do final World Cup pep talk

Southgate’s strategy was forged in a long playing career that included 57 games for England, with two of them at the 1998 World Cup.

“Frankly, there are lots of times when I played when the managers spoke at that point and I thought, ‘I’m ready, all you can do is mess it up for me now,'" he said.

Kane has led by example at this World Cup, helping teammates with a tournament joint-best three assists and also scoring one goal.

He was then pressed to share insight into what he would say.

“I don’t want to tell my secrets,” the England forward said, smiling at his coach for having put him on the spot. “It will just be a small briefing in the huddle.”

“I’m not completely sure what I’ll say. I’ll think about it in the 24 hours before,” said the Tottenham forward, who is vice captain at his club.

The London team's captain is goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who will also skipper the France team in Saturday's quarterfinal match at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

