England bowls first against United States in crunch Super Eight game at T20 World Cup

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Struggling England chose to bowl first against the United States cricket team on Sunday, knowing it needs a convincing win to advance from the Super Eight playoffs at the Twenty20 World Cup.

England has two points in Group 2, two more than the last-place Americans who have been the surprise team of the tournament by making it this far.

Fast bowler Chris Jordan replaced Mark Wood in the only change England made from its narrow defeat to group leader South Africa.