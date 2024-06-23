Nation & World News

England bowls first against United States in crunch Super Eight game at T20 World Cup

Struggling England chose to bowl first against the United States cricket team and needs a convincing win to advance from the Super Eight playoffs at the Twenty20 World Cup
United States' Nitish Kumar plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States' Nitish Kumar plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
34 minutes ago

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Struggling England chose to bowl first against the United States cricket team on Sunday, knowing it needs a convincing win to advance from the Super Eight playoffs at the Twenty20 World Cup.

England has two points in Group 2, two more than the last-place Americans who have been the surprise team of the tournament by making it this far.

Fast bowler Chris Jordan replaced Mark Wood in the only change England made from its narrow defeat to group leader South Africa.

England doesn't have happy World Cup memories in Bridgetown where its group game against Scotland was abandoned and it also lost to Australia by 36 runs before it managed to squeeze into the Super Eight.

Captain Jos Buttler won the toss and said he was encouraged to bowl first by the “early morning start” against the Americans.

The United States, which made history by beating heavyweight Pakistan earlier in the tournament, kept an unchanged side from its defeat to second-place West Indies.

American skipper Aaron Jones also wanted to bowl first. His team needed to be more disciplined, he said, after losing both Super Eight games against South Africa and the West Indies.

“It’ll be a good wicket and we’re going to go hard for sure,” Jones said. “Let’s see how we come up."

___

Lineups:

United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (captain), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjinge, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Biden campaign launches pre-debate offensive across Georgia

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

More Georgia schools try to address a classroom distraction: Cellphones
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ukrainian drones and missiles kill 6 in Russia and Crimea, fresh bombing of Kharkiv...
7m ago
Millions in US prepare for more sweltering heat. Floodwaters inundate parts of Midwest
24m ago
Max Verstappen holds off Norris to win Spanish GP and increase F1 lead
27m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks
Young Thug trial Atlanta: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt sprawling gang case
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby