England and Switzerland head to extra time in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

Bukayo Saka leveled the score as England's and Switzerland’s quarterfinal game at Euro 2024 went to extra time with the score at 1-1
England's Jude Bellingham, left, and Switzerland's Manuel Akanji challenge for the ball during a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

England's Jude Bellingham, left, and Switzerland's Manuel Akanji challenge for the ball during a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Bukayo Saka leveled the score 1-1 as the England-Switzerland quarterfinal at the European Championship went to extra time on Saturday.

Breel Embolo scored for Switzerland from close range in the 75th minute off a deflected cross from Dan Ndoye.

England equalized soon after with Saka's bouncing low shot that went in off the post. It was England's first shot on target all game.

England, runner-up at the 2021 Euros, is in its fourth quarterfinal at major tournaments under manager Gareth Southgate and aiming to reach the semifinals for the third time.

Switzerland impressed by eliminating Italy in the previous round and is aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Switzerland's Remo Freuler, rignth, and England's Kyle Walker fight for the ball during a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

England fans gather at BOXPark, Wembley, London, Saturday, July 6, 2024, to watch a screening of the quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament played in Duesseldorf, Germany. (James Manning/PA via AP)

