England and Switzerland head to extra time in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Bukayo Saka leveled the score 1-1 as the England-Switzerland quarterfinal at the European Championship went to extra time on Saturday.

Breel Embolo scored for Switzerland from close range in the 75th minute off a deflected cross from Dan Ndoye.

England equalized soon after with Saka's bouncing low shot that went in off the post. It was England's first shot on target all game.