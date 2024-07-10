England and Netherlands fans clash in Dortmund ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal game

“We understand this has resulted in minor injuries to five people. We are also aware that in addition to the tens of thousands of Dutch fans there to enjoy the game, there are groups of risk supporters who have traveled to Dortmund from the Netherlands. Our officers are at the location supporting German colleagues. We would advise supporters to be aware of their surroundings and seek areas where there is a German Police presence."

Local police in Dortmund said there had been a clash between two groups of people at a restaurant in which objects were thrown, adding that an unspecified number of people have been hurt, in comments to German news agency dpa.

Video footage posted on social media appeared to show a small number of people in Netherlands colors throwing chairs across a seating area outside a bar as another group of people took shelter inside.

It's not the first time that England fans have been involved in violent incidents at Euro 2024.

Police detained eight people following a brawl between England and Serbia fans in Gelsenkirchen ahead of a group-stage game last month. Police said Serbia fans were eating inside a restaurant when a large group of England fans tried to get in.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024