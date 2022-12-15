ajc logo
X

Engineering firm reaches settlement in Flint water case

National & World News
15 minutes ago
An engineering firm has settled a lawsuit with four families after being accused of not doing enough to stop lead contamination in the Flint, Michigan, water supply

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An engineering firm accused of having some responsibility for Flint's lead-contaminated water in 2014-15 has settled a lawsuit with four families, months after a jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict in August.

Details of the agreement between the families and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were not publicly disclosed in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"To avoid the significant costs, expenses and time of another protracted trial, the parties were able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution, subject to court approval," LAN attorney Wayne Mason told MLive.com.

The families sued LAN and another company, Veolia North America, accusing them of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.

Flint's water became contaminated because water pulled from the Flint River wasn't treated to reduce its effect on lead pipes. Citing cost, managers appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder switched to the river in 2014 while awaiting a new pipeline to Lake Huron.

The trial centered on the engineering firms and the effects of lead on four children, not all Flint residents. The case's outcome was being closely watched because there are other cases pending against Veolia and LAN.

Veolia’s lawyers said the firm was briefly hired in the middle of the crisis, not before the spigot was turned on. LAN said an engineer repeatedly recommended that Flint test the river water for weeks to determine what treatments would be necessary.

The families that reached a settlement with LAN are still suing Veolia, and a new trial is scheduled to begin in February.

Veolia and LAN were not part of a landmark $626 million deal involving property owners, thousands of residents, the state of Michigan and other parties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp bans TikTok, WeChat and Telegram from state devices3h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
3h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Election law changes could roil next legislative session
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Amanda McCoy

Texas officer convicted in killing of Atatiana Jefferson
6m ago
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
8m ago
Messi carries the weight of Argentina into World Cup final
11m ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
3h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
10h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top