Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic

The IEA figures suggest that is unlikely to happen.

“Our numbers show we are returning to carbon-intensive business-as-usual,” said Birol. "These latest numbers are a sharp reminder of the immense challenge we face in rapidly transforming the global energy system.”

IEA figures show that China was the only major economy whose emissions grew in 2020, while those in the United States fell by 10% compared to 2019. By December, U.S. energy emissions were close to the levels seen in the same month of 2019, the agency said, attributing this to economic recovery and greater coal use due to higher gas prices and colder weather.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday made a renewed push to end the use of coal, the most polluting fossil fuels.

“Phasing out coal from the electricity sector is the single most important step to get in line with the 1.5-degree goal,” he said at the launch of a new online dashboard tracking the world’s 6,601 coal-fired plants.

Guterres called on governments and businesses to cancel all planned projects for coal mines and power plants, and for the richest countries to put forward a timeline before this year's global climate conference for phasing out existing sites.

___

Coal Countdown dashboard: https://bloombergcoalcountdown.com/