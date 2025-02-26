Endrick fires Real Madrid to 1-0 win in first leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

Kylian Mbappé's replacement Endrick scored a first-half goal and Real Madrid won 1-0 at Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday.

Madrid was without Mbappé after he had tooth removed and was forced to miss practice Tuesday. The France star has scored six goals in his last five matches.

Endrick, an 18-year-old Brazil forward, scored in a breakaway after Jude Bellingham's long pass.