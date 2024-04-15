BreakingNews
Endangered Bornean orangutan born at Busch Gardens in Florida

An endangered Bornean orangutan baby has been welcomed into the world at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida
This photo provided by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shows a newborn female endangered Bornean orangutan that was delivered by cesarean section on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The mother, Luna, is recuperating from surgery and will be reunited with the baby once she is stabilized. (Howard Lin/Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via AP)

This photo provided by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shows a newborn female endangered Bornean orangutan that was delivered by cesarean section on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The mother, Luna, is recuperating from surgery and will be reunited with the baby once she is stabilized. (Howard Lin/Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via AP)
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Bornean orangutan baby has been welcomed into the world at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida.

The baby orangutan was delivered by cesarean section on Saturday, weighing just over three pounds (1.3 kilograms), park officials said. The mother, Luna, is recuperating from surgery and will be reunited with the baby once she is stabilized.

These orangutans are found only on the island of Borneo and are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, which focuses on managing threatened populations and educates visitors about the animals.

The Bornean orangutan is the largest tree-dwelling ape species and the third largest overall. The birth of this newborn is a “milestone in orangutan conservation efforts,” Busch Gardens said in a news release.

Orangutans in the wild typically live between 35 and 40 years. The newborn ape does not yet have a name. The theme park bills its zoo as one of the largest in North America, housing thousands of animals.

This photo provided by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shows a newborn female endangered Bornean orangutan that was delivered by cesarean section on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The mother, Luna, is recuperating from surgery and will be reunited with the baby once she is stabilized. (Jesse Adair/Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via AP)

This photo provided by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shows a newborn female endangered Bornean orangutan that was delivered by cesarean section on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The mother, Luna, is recuperating from surgery and will be reunited with the baby once she is stabilized. (Jesse Adair/Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via AP)

This photo provided by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shows a newborn female endangered Bornean orangutan that was delivered by cesarean section on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The mother, Luna, is recuperating from surgery and will be reunited with the baby once she is stabilized. (Jesse Adair/Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via AP)

This photo provided by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shows a newborn female endangered Bornean orangutan that was delivered by cesarean section on Saturday, April 13, 2024, drinking from a bottle in Tampa, Fla. The mother, Luna, is recuperating from surgery and will be reunited with the baby once she is stabilized. (Jesse Adair/Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via AP)

