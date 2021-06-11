End of an era: American will drop its in-flight magazine

An airline spokeswoman said Friday that American will retire the magazine and its online version at the end of June.

American says it’s the oldest continuously published magazine in the airline industry, dating back to 1966. American Way went from yearly to quarterly and then monthly, filled with stories about the airline, destinations it served, and an assortment of other features. There were also airport terminal maps and other information toward the back. It spawned imitators at many other airlines.