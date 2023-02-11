X
Dark Mode Toggle

Emu escape: Flightless giant gets loose in Massachusetts

National & World News
36 minutes ago
A large pet bird that is normally native to Australia caused a ruckus south of Boston after escaping from her home

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A large pet bird that is normally native to Australia caused a ruckus south of Boston after escaping from her home.

The bird is an emu, which is the second-tallest bird on Earth after its close relative the ostrich. The flightless bird got loose on Thursday night in East Bridgewater and led police on a chase through Brockton, WCVB-TV reported.

The bird's owner, Lee Flaherty, told the television station that a wild animal likely caused the emu to jump over a 6-foot (2-meter) high fence and take off. The bird, named Mallory, was eventually subdued in a parking lot by Flaherty, police and a bystander.

Mallory was back in her pen after the journey, in which she traveled past Massasoit Community College and Brockton Hospital.

Editors' Picks

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks22h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Brian Kemp maneuvers to gain influence in 2024 politics
8h ago

Credit: AP

New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team
5h ago

Credit: AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s influence surges; her fiery tactics remain the same
8h ago

Credit: AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s influence surges; her fiery tactics remain the same
8h ago

Credit: AP

DeSantis to run Disney district after 'Don't Say Gay' feud
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Plane being towed at LA airport collides with shuttle bus
1h ago
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
1h ago
Philadelphia, Kansas City reveling in golden eras in sports
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top