Empty Parisian sidewalks as France enters day 1 of lockdown

Restaurants and cafés were shuttered, apart from those that offered takeout, such as the brightly-lit McDonald’s near the Stalingrad metro station.

The only places that were busy were supermarkets as residents stockpiled essential food and goods.

Many Parisians didn’t wait to be confined to their typically cramped apartments for four weeks.

Freeways around the capital descended into scenes of traffic chaos during the night as residents fled the capital. French media reported that logjams stretched some 700 kilometers (435 miles) in the region around Paris as many headed for country or family homes with more space.

Many were also leaving for the important All Saints’ Day holiday this weekend.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that authorities would be “tolerant” about families returning from the holidays on Monday, but otherwise interregional travel is strictly prohibited.

A masked woman hold a Winnie the Pooh inflatable balloon, inside the subway, in Paris, Thursday Oct.29, 2020. Some doctors expressed relief but business owners despaired as France prepared to shut down again for a month to try to put the brakes on the fast-moving virus. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

People wearing protective masks enter the Republique subway station, in Paris, Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. France prepared to shut down again for a month to try to put the brakes on the fast-moving coronavirus. Schools are allowed to remain open in this new lockdown, which is gentler than what France saw in the spring. But still a shock to restaurants and other businesses ordered to close their doors in one of the world's biggest economies. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Tourists wearing protective masks walk on Republique square in Paris, Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. France prepared to shut down again for a month to try to put the brakes on the fast-moving coronavirus. Schools are allowed to remain open in this new lockdown, which is gentler than what France saw in the spring. But still a shock to restaurants and other businesses ordered to close their doors in one of the world's biggest economies.(AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly