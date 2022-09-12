ajc logo
Emmys Latest | Kerry Washington heats up already hot carpet

Kerry Washington arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kerry Washington arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
How hot is it on the Emmys gold carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Emmy Awards (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

How hot is it on the Emmys gold carpet? So hot that suit-clad men are pushing a wheeled cooler full of bottled water along the carpet, moving deftly between the logjam of sweating stars and stopping frequently to grab and pass out the cool beverages. Stars are sipping the water through straws.

Kerry Washington wore a small dress but a long train, with her hair pulled up and away from her face. Emmys host Kenan Thompson moved quickly along the carpet, making his way inside the Microsoft Theater to prepare for the show. “Sorry, we can’t stop,” a handler called out as a somber Thompson strode by.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson is at her first Emmys. Masks aren’t required but COVID-19 testing was.

“I think people are hungry for celebration. I know I am. We’re still getting used to gathering and getting together,” she said.

___

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE EMMYS

____

MORE EMMY DEVELOPMENTS:

3:30 p.m.

A blast from TV’s past hit the Emmy Awards gold carpet.

Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight, who played siblings Jan and Peter on “The Brady Bunch,” walked the carpet together.

“We’re very surprised and very happy,” Plumb said of being asked to appear on the telecast.

“And honored,” Knight added.

Their show, which lives in reruns, was on TV in the early 1970s when there were only three channels, quite a contrast from today’s streaming services.

“I don’t think it just serves one audience. It speaks to many,” Knight said. “You have that much more opportunity to catch up 10 years later on something and become a huge fan. Because of streaming there’ll be huge successes of old content.”

— Beth Harris (@BethHarrisAP) at the Emmys

___

3 p.m.

“Severance” star Britt Lower is among the early arrivals at the Emmy Awards, wearing a glittery venetian beaded gown with matching elbow length gloves.

“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” she said.

Stars are beginning to arrive in downtown Los Angeles on a sweltering afternoon. Temperatures are in the lower 80s but it’s unseasonably humid due to remnants of tropical storm that blew through over the weekend.

Early arrivals included actor and writer Natasha Rothwell, actor Tony Shalhoub and actor Laura Linney.

Comedian Emily Heller had fun posing for the cameras, turning her back to reveal she was wearing a “Kick Me” sign on her back and had paper stuck to her shoe.

— Beth Harris (@bethharrisAP) at the Emmy Awards

___

1 p.m.

Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are promising a feel-good event — a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows.

The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.

But after several pandemic-constrained awards seasons, Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (airing 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, streaming on Peacock) will be big and festive, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart said.

They’re actually taking a page from last year’s scaled-down ceremony and its club-style table seating for nominees.

Andrew Garfield arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A view of an Emmy's statue appears before the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A view of an Emmy's statue appears before the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A view of an Emmy's statue appears before the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Connie Britton arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Connie Britton arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Connie Britton arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Sandra Oh arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Sandra Oh arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Sandra Oh arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

