ajc logo
X

Emmanuel Sanders retires after 12-year career in NFL

FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) pulls in a touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver. Sanders announced his retirement Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, after a 12-year NFL career that included six season in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) pulls in a touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver. Sanders announced his retirement Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, after a 12-year NFL career that included six season in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

National & World News
By ARNIE STAPLETON, Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after a 12-year career that included three Super Bowl appearances and a win in Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Emmanuel Sanders would rather chase his young kids around now than hunt down any more passes over the middle.

The veteran wide receiver announced his retirement Wednesday after a 12-year NFL career that included six seasons in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

"The game of football is tough on the body, and you know I lost a close friend in Demaryius Thomas," who died last December of a seizure, Sanders said. "And for me, it's about longevity of life now. I had a heck of a career, 12 years, three Super Bowls. I feel like what else do I have to prove?

“I wake up in the morning, drop the kids off at school. I'm making sandwiches for my daughter. I see the beauty in that,” Sanders said. “And I'm happy. So for me, there's never really a ‘right’ time to hang it up. But I'm happy to hang it up now.”

Sanders said he plans to do some television broadcasting in retirement.

Sanders started his career in Pittsburgh in 2010 as a third-round pick out of SMU and he joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2014 after coming close to signing with the rival Chiefs — he was at their headquarters about to sign with Kansas City when John Elway called him with a better offer.

Teaming up with Thomas and Peyton Manning, he called Denver “wide receiver heaven” upon his arrival in Colorado and over the next three years he'd catch 279 passes for 3,847 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He played in three Super Bowls, with the Steelers as a rookie, the Broncos and the 49ers, who acquired him from Denver midway through the 2019 season.

Sanders, who played for the Saints in 2020 and the Bills in 2021, finished his career with 704 receptions for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns in the regular season and another 52 catches for 622 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Sanders was viewed as a slot receiver coming out of college, but in Denver he successfully lined up outside opposite Thomas.

“Any time I go out in public the first thing somebody tells me is you do not look like an NFL receiver,” Sanders said. “And I'll tell them, ‘Go look on YouTube. You’ll see me coming across the middle and I'm taking every hit, I'm making every catch.'”

At his retirement news conference Wednesday, the Broncos displayed a photo of Sanders and Thomas doing “snow angels” in the blue and orange confetti after beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC championship to reach Super Bowl 50.

Sanders called it one of the highlights of his career.

Another came two weeks later when he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 over the heavily favored Carolina Panthers.

“I gave the game everything that I had," Sanders said, “and the game gave it back to me."

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders speaks to reporters ahead of Super Bowl 50, in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. Sanders announced his retirement Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, after a 12-year NFL career that included six season in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders speaks to reporters ahead of Super Bowl 50, in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. Sanders announced his retirement Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, after a 12-year NFL career that included six season in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders speaks to reporters ahead of Super Bowl 50, in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. Sanders announced his retirement Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, after a 12-year NFL career that included six season in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez for one week7h ago
Georgia Tech cleaning up special-teams mistakes again
1h ago
Georgia Bulldogs like their wide receivers just fine, thanks
2h ago
Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu not getting ahead of himself after breakout season
1h ago
Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu not getting ahead of himself after breakout season
1h ago
Why the Braves and Jake Odorizzi opted for extra rest for the right-hander
2h ago
The Latest
Judge nixes Oath Keepers leader's bid to delay Jan. 6 trial
4m ago
Ex Puerto Rico legislator sentenced in bribery scheme
9m ago
Serena Williams' goodbye to U.S. Open a ratings boon to ESPN
9m ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top