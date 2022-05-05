Emma Stone finds relief in grim Greek silent movie

The movie opens in a traditional, whitewashed home at a wake. There are long portrait shots of Stone and elderly mourners sitting in a room next to her dead husband, played by French actor Damien Bonnard, covered in a white shroud.

After the guests leave, Stone has a moment of ecstasy with his body, bringing him back to life for several hours as she loses consciousness and appears to die.

With goats looking on, the man promptly buries Stone and dances on her grave, before the roles are again and finally reversed, with Stone reappearing as he goes to bed and drifts back to death.

“Bleat” was shot in early 2020 on Tinos that's famous for its whitewashed homes just before the pandemic triggered lockdowns in Greece and across Europe, and Stone described the experience as a welcome change.

“What is the point continuing to give in this kind of ‒ no offence ‒ stupid job of acting if you’re not gonna keep pushing and being challenged?” she said. “I guess that’s also true of life.”

The film will screened to the public for three days this week at the national opera in Athens, while Lanthimos and his associates said it could later be made available for limited release in other countries.

“It was important to have this projected from a traditional 35 millimeter print and incorporate live music, so that always in my mind,” Lanthimos said. “It’s not just something that someone, you know, would watch on their laptop or on their phone.”

___ Watch trailer: https://youtu.be/4VrMvg-m_PE

Caption Emma Stone arrives for a press conference after the screening of her new short film "Bleat" (or "Vlihi" in Greek) of the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, right, at the Greek National Opera in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

