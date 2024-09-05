Emma Hayes didn't pull punches when asked about female coaches in men's soccer

Breaking: School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
United States' head coach Hayes Emma celebrates after winning a women's semifinal soccer match against Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Lyon Stadium in Decines, France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Credit: AP

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

United States women's head coach Emma Hayes says there is much work to be done before female managers are given a chance in men's soccer.

Hayes is one of the most successful coaches in the women's game having won multiple titles with Chelsea and recently taken gold at the Paris Olympics with the Americans.

But asked by the BBC radio “Today” program on Thursday if the owners of men's soccer teams were ready for a female head coach, she said: “Of course they’re not, otherwise it would have happened by now.”

Fourth-division Forest Green Rovers became the first professional soccer team in England to appoint a female head coach when Hannah Dingley was given the job on a temporary basis last year.

“I’ve said this a million times over — you can find a female pilot, a female doctor, a female lawyer, a female banker, but you can’t find a female coach working in the men’s game, leading men. It just shows you how much work there is to be done,” Hayes said.

Hayes won seven Women's Super League titles in a 12-year reign at Chelsea. During that time the men's team had 11 different managers.

In 2021, it was reported she was in contention to take over at third-division men’s team Wimbledon. At the time, she said it was an “insult” to describe women's soccer as a step down from the men's game.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Head coach Emma Hayes of the United States, right, stands during the national anthems before the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

head coach Emma Hayes of the United States celebrates after defeating Brazil during the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

