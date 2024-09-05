Emma Hayes didn't pull punches when asked about female coaches in men's soccer

United States women's head coach Emma Hayes says there is much work to be done before female managers are given a chance in men's soccer.

Hayes is one of the most successful coaches in the women's game having won multiple titles with Chelsea and recently taken gold at the Paris Olympics with the Americans.

But asked by the BBC radio “Today” program on Thursday if the owners of men's soccer teams were ready for a female head coach, she said: “Of course they’re not, otherwise it would have happened by now.”