ajc logo
X

Emirates earns record-breaking $1.2B half-year profit

National & World News
Nov 10, 2022
The group owning long-haul carrier Emirates saw record-breaking half-year profits of $1.2 billion this year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The group owning long-haul carrier Emirates saw record-breaking half-year profits of $1.2 billion this year, the company announced Thursday, as global travel resumes after the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The results from the Emirates Group represent a major turnaround after posting a $1.6 billion loss in the same period last year.

Emirates Group, which includes the airline, its dnata airport services firm and other companies, had revenues of $15.3 billion, compared to $6.7 billion last year at the same time. Emirates carried 20 million passengers between April and the end of September.

In a statement, Emirates CEO and Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said he expects the group "to return to our track record of profitability at the close of our full financial year.”

The emirate of Dubai, Emirates' ultimate owner, provided a $4 billion bailout amid the pandemic, which the group has begun paying back.

Emirates is based at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel.

Editors' Picks

High school football state playoff scoreboard18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
15h ago

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Braves sign reliever Nick Anderson to split contract
10h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

After big losses, Democrats think Warnock may have the answers they need
18h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

After big losses, Democrats think Warnock may have the answers they need
18h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Jerry Lee Lewis’ teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cindy Liu

Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world
10m ago
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
24m ago
Ukraine works to stabilize Kherson after Russian pullout
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top