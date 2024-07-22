Nation & World News

Eminem brings Taylor Swift's historic reign at No. 1 to an end, Stevie Wonder's record stays intact

Eminem’s 12th studio album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” after 12 weeks
Eminem performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 9, 2018, left, and Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium in London as part of her Eras Tour on June 21, 2024. Eminem’s 12th studio album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” after 12 weeks. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Eminem performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 9, 2018, left, and Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium in London as part of her Eras Tour on June 21, 2024. Eminem’s 12th studio album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” after 12 weeks. (AP Photo)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Eminem's 12th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" after 12 weeks.

In its first week, "The Tortured Poets Department" hit 891.34 million album streams stateside, according to Luminate, the biggest streaming week for an album in history.

Swift's album debuted at No. 1 in April and held the top spot for three months. She is the only woman to have done so; Swift beat the previous record held by Whitney Houston's 1987 album, “Whitney.” It spent its first 11 weeks at No. 1.

"The Tortured Poets Department" tied Morgan Wallen's 2023 album "One Thing at a Time," which also debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for 12 consecutive weeks. (It would later remerge at the top spot, spending 19 weeks total at No. 1.)

The only album to outperform them is Stevie Wonder's 1976 masterpiece, "Songs in the Key of Life." It spent 13 weeks at No. 1 after debuting in the top spot; 14 weeks there in total.

"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" is Eminem's 11th No. 1 album. "The Tortured Poets Department" dropped to No. 4 as a result. In the second slot is K-pop boy band ENHYPHEN's "ROMANCE:UNTOLD" and irreverent country Zach Bryan's "The Great American Bar Scene" is at No. 3.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle reactor back online after outage caused by valve issue1h ago

Six Flags Over Georgia to require chaperones for those 15 and younger

A new world coming: Bus maker Blue Bird embraces an electrified future

Credit: Miguel Martinez

`I’m looking at being evicted’ because of Fulton housing failures

Credit: Miguel Martinez

`I’m looking at being evicted’ because of Fulton housing failures

Credit: AP

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
The Braves are hurting. Deadline’s coming. What to do?
The Latest

Credit: AP

LeBron James scores final 11 points for US in 92-88 win over Germany as pre-Olympic tour...
6m ago
Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Fox News over explicit images featured in streaming...
6m ago
Harris steps into the limelight. And the coconut trees and memes have followed
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC
Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars