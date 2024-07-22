Eminem brings Taylor Swift's historic reign at No. 1 to an end, Stevie Wonder's record stays intact

Eminem's 12th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" after 12 weeks.

In its first week, "The Tortured Poets Department" hit 891.34 million album streams stateside, according to Luminate, the biggest streaming week for an album in history.

Swift's album debuted at No. 1 in April and held the top spot for three months. She is the only woman to have done so; Swift beat the previous record held by Whitney Houston's 1987 album, “Whitney.” It spent its first 11 weeks at No. 1.