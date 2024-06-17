Nation & World News

Emhoff will speak at groundbreaking of the memorial for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband will deliver remarks at the groundbreaking of the memorial to victims of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during a Jewish American Heritage Month event, May 20, 2024, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Emhoff will speak on June 22 at the groundbreaking of the memorial to victims of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during a Jewish American Heritage Month event, May 20, 2024, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Emhoff will speak on June 22 at the groundbreaking of the memorial to victims of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris and the first Jewish person to serve as the spouse of a nationally elected U.S. leader, will deliver remarks on Sunday at the groundbreaking of the memorial to victims of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

The White House announced that Emhoff, who has been among the most visible and outspoken Biden administration officials on combating antisemitism at home and abroad, would attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Tree of Life campus.

The synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood was home to the deadliest antisemitic attack in the United States, in which 11 worshipers were killed by a gunman driven by hatred of Jews. The space will include a new place of worship, a museum devoted to studying the hatred of Jews in the U.S. and a memorial to the victims.

The June 23 event will include community leaders, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and CNN's Wolf Blitzer, who will serve as the ceremony's host.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lewis Levine

Gun violence comes to a Georgia prison: Inmate fatally shoots food service worker, then...

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 investigation lingers as 2024 election nears
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Savi Provisions

Savi Provisions chosen to open store atop Grant Park parking garage
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

College financial aid woes linger in Georgia, where FAFSA filings are down

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

College financial aid woes linger in Georgia, where FAFSA filings are down

Credit: Jim Gaines

Korean visit heralds possible high-tech factories in south Fulton County
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Netanyahu dissolves War Cabinet that was steering war in Gaza, Israeli officials say
5m ago
Chinese and Philippine ship collision just the latest in a string of South China Sea...
15m ago
Shaun White starting new halfpipe league in hopes of increasing prizes, visibility for...
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Lewis Levine

AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Like father, like son: Murphy’s chef continues legacy at Atlanta restaurant
Rising GOP star faces runoff Tuesday in coastal Georgia state House race