Emhoff visits New York's Cornell University as he seeks to reassure Jewish community after threats

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, has met with students and administrators at Cornell University as he offered support to the school’s Jewish community after threats of violence amid Israel’s war against Hamas

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
Updated 44 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, met with students and administrators at Cornell University on Thursday to offer support to the school's Jewish community after threats of violence amid Israel's war against Hamas.

Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a nationally elected U.S. leader, met with the university president, chief of police and other administrators, and hosted a roundtable with Jewish students in the same kosher dining hall that was forced to closed due to the threats.

A Cornell junior was a arrested last month for allegedly leaving threatening messages on a Greek life website unaffiliated with the school in Ithaca, New York. They included posts calling for the deaths of Jewish people and threatening to "shoot up 104 west," a university dining hall that caters predominantly to kosher diets and is next to the Cornell Jewish Center.

The White House said students shared with Emhoff “their personal experiences and reactions to the threats of violence on campus” and that Emhoff “offered messages of hope and encouraged the students to take pride in their Jewish faith."

Emhoff also discussed the Biden administration's work to combat antisemitism and security in schools and on college campuses, the White House said.

The White House did not publicly advise about Emhoff's travel in advance, as tensions on college campuses across remain elevated over the war.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special to the AJC

Feds expand disaster declaration in S. Georgia after Hurricane Idalia12m ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later, investigation of Stacey Abrams campaign unresolved
5h ago

Credit: AP

Coca-Cola pulls products in Croatia after some illnesses reported
1h ago

Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘This is the Super Bowl for us this week’
1h ago

Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘This is the Super Bowl for us this week’
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thrown out: What went wrong for the GOP in Georgia’s redistricting
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden's team says progress on big public works projects may hinge on the outcome of the...
2m ago
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White...
3m ago
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband was caught up in conspiracies...
3m ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
6h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top