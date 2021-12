Embiid scores 34, 76ers beat Nets 110-102 in Durant's return

Maxey added five 3-pointers and 25 points, while Curry scored 17 for the 76ers, who were led by assistant coach Dan Burke after Doc Rivers was placed in health and safety protocols earlier Thursday.

Embiid scored 16 points in the first 9 1/2 minutes and Andre Drummond added six more after replacing him, giving Philadelphia a 39-31 lead after one quarter. Embiid banked in a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the half to give the 76ers a 55-54 edge.

Durant scored 14 in the third and the Nets were up seven after he made consecutive 3-pointers. But Maxey made two in a row to end the period and send the Sixers to the fourth up 84-82.

TIP-INS

76ers: Burke said Rivers was feeling well and was upbeat. “He said he feels good, he’s not the least bit worried, and if anybody just takes things in stride and keep it real or keep it relative, it’s Doc,” Burke said, “and that’s the lead we’ve got to follow.” ... Burke was 0-2 as an acting head coach under Nate McMillan in Indiana.

Nets: A day after Kyrie Irving returned to practice, coach Steve Nash said he hadn't had any further discussion with the point guard about whether he would get vaccinated, making him eligible to play in home games. “Not since we had those conversations in the preseason and since then we have not,” Nash said. ... The Nets fell to 6-1 against Atlantic Division opponents.

ABSENT ASSISTANTS

Along with Rivers, assistant coaches Sam Cassell and Brian Adams were both unavailable because of protocols. Assistant coach Dave Joerger stepped away from the team in November to undergo treatment for cancer. That left just Burke, Eric Hughes and Jamie Young among Rivers' assistant coaches.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Nets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)