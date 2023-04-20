X

Embiid gets flagrant, no ejection for groin kick to Claxton

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 24 minutes ago
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was given a flagrant foul but not ejected early in Game 3 against Brooklyn after kicking Nets center Nic Claxton in the groin

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was given a flagrant foul but not ejected early in Game 3 against Brooklyn on Thursday night after kicking his leg up toward Nets center Nic Claxton's groin.

Claxton had just dunked and Embiid fell to the court after fouling him. Claxton then slowly stepped over Embiid, who kicked up his leg before players from both teams rushed in.

After a video review, Embiid was given a flagrant foul 1. The more severe flagrant 2 would have triggered an automatic ejection.

Nets fans booed after the decision, angry that the two-time scoring champion was not thrown out. Golden State's Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2, then suspended for Game 3, of the Warriors' series against Sacramento after stepping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Claxton was given a technical foul for stepping over Embiid.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
13h ago

Kris Medlen debuts as Braves analyst for Bally Sports this weekend
7h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons expected to continue to build on defense with eighth pick in NFL draft
4h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons expected to continue to build on defense with eighth pick in NFL draft
4h ago

Credit: Jeffrey Gamza/Pitt Athletics

Excellence in practice separates Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Texan princess evicted from Rome villa, Caravaggio stays
3m ago
Beach birth: Hawaii blocks some Waikiki sands for seal pup
6m ago
Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Internal probe finds inappropriate expenses by ATL airport staff
1h ago
Pastor Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, evangelist Charles Stanley
8h ago
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top