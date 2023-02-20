X
Dark Mode Toggle

Embattled Don Lemon absent Monday from 'CNN This Morning'

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from “CNN This Morning.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from "CNN This Morning." Co-host Poppy Harlow told viewers that "Don has the day off."

Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” A woman, he said, was considered in her prime "in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

Challenged by Harlow, Lemon added: “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are.”

Lemon has since apologized, but he has been widely condemned, including by CNN CEO Chris Licht. According to The New York Times, Licht chastised Lemon during an editorial call Friday, saying his remarks were "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair" and a "huge distraction."

A CNN spokesperson had no immediate comment on whether Lemon would be back Tuesday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Losing part of me:’ Plains residents dread loss of Jimmy Carter3h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Why does PECOTA hate the Braves? (Actually, it doesn’t)
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: A town prays for Jimmy Carter — and Rosalynn, too
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Plains ‘smiling peanut’ gets facelift in Jimmy Carter’s hometown
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Plains ‘smiling peanut’ gets facelift in Jimmy Carter’s hometown
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Reflecting on Atlanta’s recent work amid the new Buckhead cityhood push
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
3m ago
Social Security and Medicare: Troubling math, tough politics
12m ago
Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans kills 1, hurts 4
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Adam K Thompson

10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
What to expect in the Georgia Trump probe: Answers to your questions
Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top