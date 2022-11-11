Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.

The crypto world had hoped that Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, might be able to rescue FTX and its depositors. However, after Binance had a chance to look at the books of FTX, it became clear that the smaller exchange’s problems were too big to solve and Binance backed out of the deal.

FTX is the latest in a series of cascading disasters that have shaken the crypto sector, now under intense pressure from collapsing prices and circling financial regulators. Its failure is also sending tsunami-like waves throughout the crypto universe.

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi announced on Twitter late Thursday that it is “not able to do business as usual” and pausing client withdrawals as a result of FTX's implosion.

In a letter posted to its Twitter profile late Thursday, BlockFi — which was bailed out by Bankman-Fried’s FTX early last summer — said it was “shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda.”

The company ended by saying any future communications about its status “will be less frequent that what our clients and other stakeholders are used to.”

Bitcoin tumbled immediately after the letter was posted, losing close to 5% before inching back above $17,000 overnight. The original cryptocurrency, bitcoin had been hovering around $20,000 for months before the FTX's problems became public this week, sending it briefly to around $15,500.

Reporters Matt Ott and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed.