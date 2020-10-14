Email error: Law school dean sends private bar exam results

University of South Carolina School of Law Dean William Hubbard said he was so excited last week when he got the official email that 82% of his students passed that he forwarded it without noticing the attachments that were supposed to remain private.

"It was totally an accident, an accident I deeply regret," Hubbard told The State newspaper. "I've sent a personal email to every one of those students, and I've had an email dialogue with some of them and some phone conversations and plan to make myself available to any student who wants to meet."