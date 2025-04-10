Emaarion Boyd steals 6 bases without a hit, 1st minor league player to do it since at least 2005

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Emaarion Boyd became the first minor league player in at least 20 years to steal six bases in a game without getting a hit when he pulled off the feat for High-A Beloit (Wisconsin) against Cedar Rapids.
Boyd, batting ninth and playing center field in the 10-0 win Wednesday night, reached on a fielder's choice, walk and hit by pitch. He stole second and third base each time.
Boyd was an 11th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Major League Baseball amateur draft. He was part of a December trade for left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo that sent Boyd to the Miami Marlins.
The 21-year-old has 98 steals in 203 minor league games, with 83 in 187 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore.
According to MLB.com, no minor league player since at least 2005 had stolen six bases without getting a hit. Boyd also stole six bases in a game for Clearwater in 2023, but he had a hit.
No player has stolen six bases with no hits in a major league game since at least 1901.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: Gregory Bull/AP
Braves’ hard-hitting Drake Baldwin starts his career with spectacularly bad luck
Among the oddities from Baldwin’s first week as a major leaguer: Baldwin has recorded an exit velocity of 95 mph or more 10 times, which had him tied for 33rd in the majors.
Featured
Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.
HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.
Nicolas Echavarria wins Masters Par 3 Contest. Will the long shot break the curse?
Nicolas Echavarria won the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Will the long shot break the curse and win the tournament?
Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive
Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.