Nation & World News

Elwood Edwards, the man behind the voice of AOL's 'You've got mail' greeting, dies at 74

The man who voiced America Online’s famous “You’ve got mail” greeting has died at age 74
By JOHN SEEWER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Elwood Edwards, who voiced America Online’s ever-present “You’ve got mail” greeting, has died. He was 74.

He died Tuesday at his home in New Bern, North Carolina, said his daughter Heather Edwards. The cause was complications from a stroke late last year, she said.

Edwards taped his AOL greeting in 1989 into a recorder while sitting in the living room of his home. “You’ve got mail” became a pop culture catchphrase in the late 1990s and served as the title of the 1998 Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan film.

“He would still blush anytime it brought up,” his daughter said. “He loved the attention, but he never got used it.”

He was also the voice of AOL’s “Welcome,” "Goodbye” and “File’s done” messages. He made $200 from the recordings.

While few people knew his face, his voice was heard by millions of people each day. He did appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2015 to repeat the famous catchphrase.

Edwards first worked in radio and then moved into television. He had a brief stint as a weatherman and worked as an announcer, but mostly he spent his time behind the camera, Heather Edwards said.

Survivors include another daughter, Sallie Edwards; granddaughter Abbie Edwards; and a brother, Bill.

The family plans to hold a memorial service Monday in New Bern.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe wear elaborate E.T. costumes for their Halloween parties
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of the Alliance Theatre

Playing Tiny Tim is all in the family in Alliance’s ‘Christmas Carol’
Placeholder Image

AP

AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer...
Placeholder Image

AP

Who will buy Infowars? Both supporters and opponents of Alex Jones interested in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

The US election was largely trouble-free, but a flood of misinformation raises future...6m ago
Teen is in custody after trying to enter Wisconsin elementary school while armed, police...8m ago
Aaron Boone to return for eighth season as Yankees manager after New York exercises 2025...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose