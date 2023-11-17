Elton John's musical about Tammy Faye Bakker to land on Broadway next season

Elton John’s musical about televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker is coming to Broadway from London

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

By BY MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John's musical about televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker is coming to Broadway from London.

“Tammy Faye” will land in New York City during the 2024-25 season, producers said Friday. John wrote the music, while Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears penned the lyrics.

The musical was nominated for four 2023 Olivier Awards, including best musical, but lost the musical crown to “Standing at the Sky’s Edge.” The story is by James Graham with direction by Rupert Goold.

Bakker, who died of cancer in 2007 at age 65, has captivated popular culture. Her story was told in the RuPaul-narrated documentary “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and that was turned into a Hollywood movie that snagged Jessica Chastain her first Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye" opposite Andrew Garfield.

In England, Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben played Bakker, with Tony Award-nominee Andrew Rannells as her first husband, Jim Bakker. Casting for the Broadway version was not announced.

John, who just wrapped up his last tour, has had smashing success on Broadway — like with “The Lion King,” “Aida” and “Billy Elliot: The Musical” — but also a flop, “Lestat.”

Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye rose to prominence as the husband-and-wife televangelist hosts of TV’s Praise the Lord Club from 1974 through 1987. They were embroiled in a scandal when Bakker was accused of sexual assault and financial fraud involving hush money paid to his alleged victim. Tammy Faye would go on to marry Roe Messner, who was himself convicted of bankruptcy fraud in 1996.

