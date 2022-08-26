Elton John and Britney Spears unite on a new dance single

The funky, piano-driven single uses John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” as the skeleton and adds elements from his songs “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” all with Spears voice soaring and fluttering.

While John has been releasing new music in the past few years — including the 16-track 2021 album "The Lockdown Sessions" — the song represents Spear's first new music since her 2016 album "Glory" and her first offering since the ending of her contentious conservatorship.