X

Elon Musk's 'historic' Twitter event with Ron DeSantis struggles with technical glitches

Credit: Michael Euler/AP

Credit: Michael Euler/AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
47 minutes ago
Elon Musk’s Twitter Spaces event with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis started off with technical glitches the Twitter owner said was due to “straining” servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event

Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into a "digital town square," but his much-publicized Twitter Spaces kickoff event, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his run for president, started off with technical glitches and a near half-hour delay Tuesday.

The billionaire Twitter owner said the problems were due to “straining” servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event.

“There’s so many people,” said host David Sacks amid the disruptions. “We’ve got so many people here that we are kind of melting the servers, which is a good sign.”

Musk a day earlier dubbed the event a historic first for Twitter, saying it would be "the first time something like this is happening on social media." The event was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET but nearly 30 minutes passed with users getting kicked off, hearing microphone feedback and enduring other technical problems before it finally began.

At one point, over 300,000 Twitter users were listed as listening to the event, but the number dropped closer to 100,000 as people got kicked off because of the technical issues.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: NewsChopper 2

GSP chase on I-20 ends in crash, shooting in Grant Park neighborhood57m ago

Credit: U.S. Marshals Service

Disgraced Cobb attorney gets life in prison in mother’s 2019 stabbing death
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Trump’s lawyers ask Fulton judge to let them respond to DA’s filing
2h ago

$31M funding for Atlanta training center crosses first hurdle
3h ago

$31M funding for Atlanta training center crosses first hurdle
3h ago

Credit: AP

Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar, dead at 83
1h ago
The Latest
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
7m ago
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
8m ago
Teen charged in shooting death of schoolmate outside Pittsburgh school
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
22h ago
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top