Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Elon Musk's $1M-a-day voter sweepstakes for Trump goes before a Philadelphia judge

A Philadelphia judge began a hearing in the city prosecutor’s bid to shut down Elon Musk’s $1 million-a-day sweepstakes in battleground states
FILE - Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

AP

AP

FILE - Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (AP)
By MARYCLAIRE DALE – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge began a hearing Thursday in the city prosecutor's bid to shut down Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day sweepstakes in battleground states. The giveaways come from Musk's political organization, which aims to boost Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Lawyers for Musk filed a motion late Wednesday seeking to move the case to federal court, saying it involves a federal election issue, but that didn't stop a state judge, Angelo Foglietta, from hearing the case at City Hall.

Lawyers for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Musk and the America PAC “brazenly” continued the lottery every day this week, including this morning, despite Krasner’s effort to shut it down. Attorney Matthew Haverstick, representing Musk and the political action committee, said the judge should abort the matter given the motion to remove it to federal court.

Krasner, a Democrat, filed suit Monday to stop the America PAC sweepstakes, which is set to run through Election Day, open to registered voters in battleground states who sign a petition supporting the Constitution.

Election law experts have raised questions about whether it violates federal law barring someone from paying others to vote. Musk has cast the money as both a prize as well as earnings for work as a spokesperson for the group.

Krasner has said he could still consider criminal charges, since he's tasked with protecting the public from both illegal lotteries and “interference with the integrity of elections.”

Krasner, in the suit, said that America PAC and Musk “are indisputably violating Pennsylvania’s statutory prohibitions against illegal lotteries and deceiving consumers.”

Both Trump and Kamala Harris have made repeated visits to the state as they fight for Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes.

Musk, who founded SpaceX and Tesla and owns X, has gone all in on Trump this election, saying he thinks civilization is at stake if he loses. He is undertaking much of the get-out-the-vote effort for Trump through his super PAC, which can raise and spend unlimited sums of money.

He has committed more than $70 million to the super PAC to help Trump and other Republicans win in November.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Judge sets hearing on $1M-a-day sweepstakes from Elon Musk PAC helping Donald Trump
Placeholder Image

AP

Philadelphia DA sues Elon Musk's America PAC over its $1 million giveaway
Placeholder Image

AP

A knock at the door, a chat with a neighbor, a text: Campaigns make final swing-state...
Placeholder Image

AP

Elon Musk says the real threat to democracy is the people who accuse Trump of endangering...
The Latest
Spain searches for bodies after unprecedented flooding claims at least 95 lives6m ago
UK Treasury chief admits business tax rise could lead to lower than anticipated wages9m ago
All 3 Iranian Consulates in Germany ordered shut after execution of Iranian German...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

What did the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide get wrong, right? AJC dining critics weigh in
911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020