ajc logo
X

Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight

FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio on March 14, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is selling about 8 million Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion as the billionaire looks to get his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio on March 14, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is selling about 8 million Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion as the billionaire looks to get his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

National & World News
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.

Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla Inc. in recent days.

"In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don't come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," Musk tweeted late Tuesday.

Musk is by far the largest individual shareholder in both Tesla and Twitter.

Shares of Tesla rose almost 2% before the opening bell Wednesday. Shares of Twitter Inc., up 16% in the past month with most believing Musk faces long-shot odds of success in court, jumped another 3%.

Musk countersued Twitter last week, accusing the company of fraud over his aborted $44 billion acquisition. He claimed that Twitter held back critical information and misled his team about the size of its user base.

Musk alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of a securities law in Texas, where Musk lives.

Musk offered to buy Twitter earlier this year, then tried to back out of the deal claiming the social platform was infested with a larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.

Musk said in the spring that he planned no major sales of his stake in Tesla after lining up financing to acquire Twitter, but Dan Ives, an industry analysts with Wedbush, said Wednesday that “the situation has dramatically changed.”

Wedbush raised it's target price for shares of Twitter, “With the chances of a Twitter deal now more likely in our opinion and the Street seeing through this poker move by Musk,” Ives wrote to clients.

“We can also see Musk trying to resolve this powder keg situation before the Twitter deal officially heads to court in October,” Ives wrote. “At a minimum, we see Twitter getting a massive settlement from Musk in the $5 billion to $10 billion range that is starting to be factored into the stock.”

Editors' Picks
Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injured list with left hamstring injury 8h ago
Braves owner Liberty Media leads $100M funding round in Overtime
19h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
46m ago
Abrams: It’s time to legalize casino gambling and sports betting
13h ago
Abrams: It’s time to legalize casino gambling and sports betting
13h ago
Mother of 4-year-old shot in car on I-85 now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
15h ago
The Latest
Lauren Jackson back in international basketball at age 41
14m ago
Japan PM purges Cabinet after support falls over church ties
15m ago
London kids to be offered polio shot after more virus found
15m ago
Featured
A new website will help Georgia's college-bound students compare the cost of attendance at different in-state public schools. (Julian Alexander for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Julian Alexander

5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
2h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
18h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top