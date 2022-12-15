Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown

The takeover of Twitter has not been smooth, and some big companies have halted advertising on the social media platform. Musk has said that Twitter had “a massive drop in revenue" due to the advertiser losses.

Investors have been punishing Tesla stock of late as Musk has spent much of his time running Twitter, raising fears that he's distracted from the car company.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Musk is now a villain in the eyes of Tesla investors. He said Tesla's fundamentals remain healthy but his behavior with Twitter is hurting the company's brand. “The Twitter overhang is a nightmare that is growing with no one but Musk to blame,” Ives wrote in an email.

A message was left with Tesla Wednesday night seeking comment on the stock sale.