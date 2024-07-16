Elon Musk says he's moving SpaceX, X headquarters from California to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk says he's moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas from California.

Musk posted on X Tuesday that he plans on moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco.

He called a new law signed Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child's gender identification change the "final straw."