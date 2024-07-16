Nation & World News

Elon Musk says he's moving SpaceX, X headquarters from California to Texas

Billionaire Elon Musk says he’s moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas from California
FILE - Elon Musk appears at an event, Nov. 2, 2023, in London. Musk posted to social media company X on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, that he plans on moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, Calif., to Starbase, Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Elon Musk appears at an event, Nov. 2, 2023, in London. Musk posted to social media company X on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, that he plans on moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, Calif., to Starbase, Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File)
Updated 57 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk says he's moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas from California.

Musk posted on X Tuesday that he plans on moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco.

He called a new law signed Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child's gender identification change the "final straw."

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” Musk wrote.

Tesla, where Musk is CEO, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California in 2021.

Musk has also said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

Arguments in Fani Willis appeal set for after election46m ago

Credit: AP

The backlash against the Georgia election board’s actions is growing
2h ago

Credit: AP

GEORGIA FOOTBALL
Smart says players fined over ‘disappointing’ continued driving violations

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kennedy apologizes after a video of him speaking to Trump leaks
8m ago
An order blocking a rule to help LGBTQ+ kids applies to hundreds of schools. Some want to...
14m ago
Six people are found dead in a hotel in downtown Bangkok, with poisoning a possibility
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare