Elliott wins at Roval as champ Busch bounced from playoffs

His fate was in his hands for the final 20 laps but Busch knew he didn't have a chance.

“We were trying something, anything,” Busch said. “I didn’t have anything for nobody.”

Busch led just one lap after the restart before both teammate Erik Jones and Elliott passed him and then his Toyota began to fade. Busch finished 30th. There are only four races remaining for him to extend his streak to 16 consecutive seasons with at least one victory, and Busch failed to advance to the final four championship finale for the first time since 2015.

He acknowledged the mental toll of this disappointing year and didn't rule out personnel changes for his team.

“There have certainly been times I’ve thought there was something wrong with me,” Busch said. “I don’t know what to think, but certainly it would be nice to get a win. That would be a consolation for this year.”

Austin Dillon in a Chevrolet for Joe Gibbs Racing, and Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola in Fords also were eliminated. Bowyer, who this week said he's retiring at the end of the season and will move to the television booth, was taken to the care center for treatment of an undisclosed ailment after the race.

Elliott, meanwhile, won for the second consecutive year at “The Roval” and third time this season. It's his second win this season at Charlotte — he won on the oval in May when NASCAR resumed racing during the pandemic.

Elliott will try to take that momentum into the round of eight, which he advanced to for the fourth-straight year. Elliott has never made it to the championship finale.

“Best way to get into the next round is to win,” Elliott said. “Looking forward to the opportunity and looking to make some noise.”

Elliott advanced along with Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch, who won the first two races of the second round, along with Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Alex Bowman.

Bowman battled anxiety through the race as he worried Kyle Busch would win bump him from the playoffs. When Busch didn't pit, Bowman nervously asked his Hendrick Motorsports team if he was about to be eliminated.

It didn't matter as Elliott took control of the race to win in his Hendrick Chevrolet and proved to be the best active road course racer in NASCAR with a 42% winning percentage.

“I feel like road courses have been fortunate to us the last few trips, but I feel like we just try to get a little better every time and tweak on the small things," Elliott said.

Logano finished second in a Ford and was followed by Erik Jones, who is not in the playoffs, in a Toyota. Kurt Busch was fourth.

Chase Elliott (9) leads the way out of Turn 7 in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Chase Elliott drives into victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Chase Elliott (9) leads the way out of turn 7 in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Denny Hamlin (11) competes in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Martin Truex Jr. (19) competes in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

(L-R) Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski lead the way through Turn 7 in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

The pit crew of Clint Bowyer (14) completes a pit stop in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Denny Hamlin (11) and Kyle Busch (18) compete in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Denny Hamlin's pit crew runs onto pit road during a Hamlin pit stop in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

The pit crew of Clint Bowyer (14) jumps over the wall for a pit stop in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond