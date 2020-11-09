Elliott too fast for Hamlin, Logano, Keselowski

“No one has won more than we have over the last two years,” Hamlin said. “Daytona 500 two years in a row, the final four two years in a row. I’m pretty proud of what this team is doing and what we are building toward.”

Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing struggled on short tracks this season.

“As an organization we have got to get a little better, especially on the short tracks,” Hamlin said. "It seems like we were a little bit off all year, and that was all it had, that’s for sure. I was pushing for everything I had.”

Keselowski missed a chance for his second title.

“I thought we were pretty good there and just didn’t have the track position to make it show,” the 2012 champion said.

Team Penske teammate Logano led 125 laps and had the last real chance to beat Elliott.

“I just didn’t have the speed at the right time,” Logano said. “I just needed to go a little faster there at the end.”

