Elliott takes more than $5B stake in Honeywell, advises separating automation, aerospace units

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has taken a more than $5 billion stake in Honeywell International and is calling for the conglomerate to split into two separate companies.

In a letter sent to Honeywell's board, Elliott said that the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company needs to simplify its structure as it deals with uneven execution, inconsistent financial results and an underperforming stock price.

Elliott is advising Honeywell to separate its automation and aerospace businesses.