BreakingNews
BREAKING: Toddler wounded by gunfire near downtown Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Ellen Pompeo cutting back on her 'Grey's Anatomy' episodes

This image released by ABC shows Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in a scene from "Grey's Anatomy." (ABC via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by ABC shows Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in a scene from "Grey's Anatomy." (ABC via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Dr_ Meredith Grey will be cutting back her workload next season on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Meredith Grey will be cutting back her workload on “Grey's Anatomy.”

Series star Ellen Pompeo is set to appear in eight episodes of the hospital drama — about a third of the usual per-season number — when the ABC show returns for its 19th season on Oct. 6.

Pompeo is reducing her commitment as she prepares to star in an untitled, limited series based on the real-life story of a tangled 2010 adoption involving a U.S. couple. It's for the streaming service Hulu, a Disney corporate sibling to ABC.

The network declined comment. Pompeo's spokeswoman didn't respond to an email request for comment.

There will be newcomers to help pick up the slack at fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Harry Shum Jr. will be among those joining the show as interns.

Pompeo is one among the few original remaining cast members, which include Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. The series was created by producer-writer Shonda Rhimes, a TV powerhouse whose credits include “Bridgerton” and “Scandal.”

Pompeo will retain her duties as an executive producer and narrator for “Grey's Anatomy,” said Deadline Hollywood, which reported the story Wednesday.

Editors' Picks
Eighth-inning play becomes crucial in Braves’ loss to Phillies 2h ago
Plant Vogtle reaches major milestone with one of its new reactors
2h ago
Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home
3h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
7h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
7h ago
Can the Braves win it again? Yes. Will they? Um ...
5h ago
The Latest
UN fact-finding mission will probe Ukraine prison killings
8m ago
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
14m ago
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
15m ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
17h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top