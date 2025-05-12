Nation & World News
Elko makes his first hit count: His 3-run homer lifts the White Sox over the Marlins 4-2

Mike Elko’s first big league hit was a homer
Chicago White Sox's Tim Elko rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago White Sox's Tim Elko rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
1 hour ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Elko's first big league hit was a homer — and a decisive one at that.

Elko's three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning put the Chicago White Sox ahead to stay, and they went on to a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Elko hit .348 for Triple-A Charlotte this season, with 10 home runs in 31 games. After receiving his call-up to the majors, the 26-year-old first baseman made his big league debut Saturday.

He was the designated hitter Sunday when he connected to break a 1-all tie against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

“I want to come here and help us win games and do whatever I can to do that," Elko told MLB.com. "I was able to contribute today and check a few other boxes, too, which felt great.”

The White Sox rebounded from a four-game sweep at the hands of Kansas City, taking two of three against Miami. Elko isn't one of their top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline, but given the way he hit at Triple-A it's possible he can help Chicago's offense.

The White Sox have been held to one or fewer runs 11 times already in 2025. And nobody in the American League has scored fewer on the year than Chicago.

Alcantara is 2-5 with an 8.10 ERA after allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He retired one more batter after Elko's homer, but the 2022 Cy Young Award winner has made it through six innings only once in eight starts this season.

Chicago White Sox's Tim Elko, front right, is doused by teammates after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

