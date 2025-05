Elko makes his first hit count: His 3-run homer lifts the White Sox over the Marlins 4-2

He was the designated hitter Sunday when he connected to break a 1-all tie against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

“I want to come here and help us win games and do whatever I can to do that," Elko told MLB.com. "I was able to contribute today and check a few other boxes, too, which felt great.”

The White Sox rebounded from a four-game sweep at the hands of Kansas City, taking two of three against Miami. Elko isn't one of their top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline, but given the way he hit at Triple-A it's possible he can help Chicago's offense.

The White Sox have been held to one or fewer runs 11 times already in 2025. And nobody in the American League has scored fewer on the year than Chicago.

Alcantara is 2-5 with an 8.10 ERA after allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He retired one more batter after Elko's homer, but the 2022 Cy Young Award winner has made it through six innings only once in eight starts this season.

