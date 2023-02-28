Elizabeth Holmes has 2nd child as she tries to avoid prison

The birth of Holmes' second child was confirmed in court documents filed last week in advance of a March 17 hearing about her bid to remain free during an appeals process that could take years to complete.

The filing didn't disclose the date of the birth or the child's gender, but the news isn't a surprise. Holmes, 38, was pregnant at the time of her Nov. 18 sentencing in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury convicted her on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.