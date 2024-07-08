Elina Svitolina wins at Wimbledon on 'very difficult day' for Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina wiped away tears after her victory at Wimbledon on Monday following news of a Russian missile attack in her home country.

She beat Wang Xinyu 6-2, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

“It's a very difficult day today for Ukrainian people,” she said. “So yes, it was not easy to focus today on the match. Since the morning, it’s very difficult to read the news."