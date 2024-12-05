Eli Lilly invests $3B to expand Wisconsin factory to help meet demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound

Eli Lilly is spending another $3 billion to bulk up manufacturing as the drugmaker seeks to stoke production of some blockbuster drugs and future products.

Lilly said Thursday it will expand a Kenosha County, Wisconsin, factory it bought early this year, and the investment will help meet growing demand for injectable products like its diabetes and obesity drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Those drugs brought in a combined $4.4 billion in sales for Lilly in this year's third quarter.