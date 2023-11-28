Elevator drops 650 feet at a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 workers and injuring 75

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An elevator suddenly dropped around 200 meters (656 feet) while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75, the mine operator said Tuesday.

It happened Monday evening at the end of the workers' shift at a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg. The injured workers were hospitalized.

Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) CEO Nico Muller said in a statement it was “the darkest day in the history of Implats.” It said an investigation had already begun into what caused the elevator to drop and the mine had suspended all operations on Tuesday.