Elephants at San Diego zoo huddle to protect calves during earthquake

At the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, a herd of African elephants was caught on video running over to protect their young by encircling them during a 5.2 magnitude earthquake
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image taken from video released by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a herd of elephants forming a circle to shield the two calves, Zuli and Mkhaya, during an earthquake Monday, April 14, 2025, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif. (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)
By JULIE WATSON – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As the ground shook from a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, a herd of elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park sprung into action to protect their young.

A video shot of their enclosure at the park Monday morning shows the five African elephants standing around in the morning sun before the camera shakes and they run in different directions. Then the older elephants — Ndlula, Umngani, Khosi — scramble to encircle and shield the two 7-year-old calves Zuli and Mkhaya from any possible threats.

They remain huddled for several minutes as the older elephants look outward, appearing to be at the ready, their ears spread and flapping — even after the rocking stopped.

The quake was felt from San Diego to Los Angeles, 120 miles (193 kilometers) away. It sent boulders tumbling onto rural roads in San Diego County and knocked items off store shelves in the tiny mountain town of Julian near the epicenter but caused no injuries or major damage.

But it spooked the elephants.

Once in a circle, “they sort of freeze as they gather information about where the danger is,” said Mindy Albright, a curator of mammals at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Elephants are highly intelligent and social animals that have the ability to feel sound through their feet. When they perceive a threat, they often bunch together in an “alert circle," typically with the young clustered in the center and the adults facing outward to defend the group.

In the video, one of the calves can be seen running for refuge between the adults, a group of matriarchs that all helped raise her. But the other calf, the only male, remained on the edge of the circle, wanting to show his courage and independence, Albright said. Meanwhile, the female elephant, Khosi, a teenager who helped raise him along with his biological mother, Ndlula, repeatedly tapped him on the back with her trunk, and even on the face, as if patting him to say, “Things are OK,” and “Stay back in the circle.”

Zuli is still a baby and is coddled as such, Albright said, but his role will change over the next few years as he becomes a bull and moves to join a bachelor group while the female elephants stay with the family unit for their entire lives.

“It's so great to see them doing the thing we all should be doing — that any parent does, which is protect their children,” Albright said.

About an hour later when an aftershock hit, they briefly huddled again and then dispersed once they determined everyone was safe.

Tiffany Emanuel holds her pet tortoise, Myrtle, in Kokomo, Miss., on Thursday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Sophie Bates)

Credit: AP

FILE - This image provided by Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office shows video camera footage of the police encounter with Christian Glass on June 10, 2022, in Silver Plume, Colo. Former Colorado sheriff’s deputy Andrew Buen was convicted in the shooting death of Glass, who was in distress and called 911 for help. (Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

