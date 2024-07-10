Elena Rybakina beats Svitolina to reach Wimbledon semifinals and will next face Krejcikova

LONDON (AP) — Elena Rybakina knows people see her as the favorite to win her second Wimbledon title.

The 2022 champion's 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 21 Elina Svitolina to reach the semifinals on Wednesday will only bolster that view.

“Definitely, I have an aggressive style of game. I have a huge serve, so it’s a big advantage,” she said in an on-court interview. “Of course I want to go until the the end, but match by match. For now, I'm happy with the way I am going.”